New generation facilities proposed by FirstEnergy to spark job growth and economic opportunity in West Virginia

The construction phase of a 1,200-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas plant proposed by FirstEnergy in West Virginia is expected to generate over 3,260 jobs and $68 million in state and local tax revenue, according to FirstEnergy Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Brian X. Tierney.

At a November 6 event at Harrison Power Station attended by West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey and more than 50 elected officials, business representatives and employees, Tierney said the company's plans to bring the new gas plant and 70 megawatts of utility-scale solar to West Virginia represent a commitment to its customers and the communities it serves.

"This planned generation is a promise – a promise to keep energy costs manageable, to ensure reliability during peak demand and to support local investment and job creation," he said. "It's a promise to West Virginia families, workers and industries that FirstEnergy is here for the long haul."

Creating jobs for West Virginians

FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison will file plans with the West Virginia Public Service Commission in early 2026 to pursue one of two options for the new gas generation: partnering with another company to build and transfer the plant to the companies, or building it independently with construction and design experts. A site for the new plant has not yet been determined.

If approved, each path provides a catalyst for new jobs and tax revenues.

In addition to the construction jobs, a study by West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research reports the gas plant's ongoing operations are estimated to support nearly 2,200 direct and indirect jobs and $85.9 million in annual state and local tax revenue. This includes three dozen permanent, technically advanced positions at the plant and hundreds of jobs in West Virginia's natural gas industry.

Supporting reliability and economic growth

With Harrison Power Station behind him, Tierney said the new generation would work alongside the company's existing plants to deliver consistent, reliable power for customers, supporting a strong energy future for West Virginia.

"It will be designed to work in concert with our existing energy infrastructure, including the Harrison Power Station and Ft. Martin Power Station, supporting a balanced and reliable energy mix that leverages all of West Virginia's abundant resources to power all of the state's generation," he said.

The plan for new generation supports the recruitment of energy-intensive industries to West Virginia.

"We want developers and decision-makers to see that West Virginia isn't just adjacent to opportunity, it is the opportunity," Tierney added. "With this investment, we're laying the groundwork for data centers, advanced manufacturers and other innovative businesses to choose West Virginia as the place to grow, invest and thrive."

Strengthening the state's power network

In addition to new generation capacity, FirstEnergy is upgrading transmission lines, strengthening local poles and wires and implementing advanced grid technologies to build a hardy, resilient electric system across West Virginia. By modernizing the grid and reinforcing the backbone of the state's electric network, FirstEnergy is ensuring West Virginia is prepared for future growth and the evolving needs of its customers.

"Our commitment to West Virginia's future is expansive," Tierney said. "Between 2025 and 2029, we plan to invest $5.2 billion in West Virginia in infrastructure enhancements, people, processes and facilities. Pending regulatory approval of this generation, we anticipate investing an additional $2.5 billion – further accelerating economic growth and opportunity throughout the region."

Complementing West Virginia's energy plan

The proposed new generation supports Governor Morrisey's "50 by 50" initiative, which aims to boost West Virginia's energy capacity to 50 gigawatts by 2050 – positioning the state as a leader in energy innovation and infrastructure.

"Governor Morrisey's leadership in setting a bold course for energy growth is exactly what this moment demands. We share your belief that West Virginia must remain a national leader in energy production," said Tierney.