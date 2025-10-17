NEMO Industries to develop $3 billion pig iron facility in Louisiana

The company said Ironworks I, phase one of the project, will supply about 2.3 million metric tons of efficiently produced pig iron annually to both domestic and global partners.

The $3 billion AI-powered ironmaking platform will be located in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, 44 miles south of Baton Rouge.

The facility will feature a direct reduction furnace and an electric smelting furnace, which utilize natural gas and electricity to reduce and smelt iron ore pellets into granulated pig iron.

The facility will be designed with state-of-the-art dust, noise and combustion controls to protect surrounding residents. The self-learning plants will use artificial intelligence to increase efficiency, uptime and safety. Up to 80% of CO 2 will be captured for off-site sequestration, the company said.

“Here in the heart of Louisiana, we’re proving that the future of iron will be forged by artificial intelligence, made in America and built to keep our steel supply chain strong for generations to come,” said Daniel Liss, cofounder and chief executive officer of NEMO Industries.

Ironworks I will create about 350 jobs, with an additional 1,500 jobs at peak construction. Phases two and three are expected to create an additional 600 full-time jobs. The company estimates 2,250 indirect jobs will also be created in the surrounding community.

“Louisiana offers a rare combination you can’t find in many places: world-class deepwater port access for global logistics, low-cost, stable, and plentiful natural gas supply, a skilled and experienced industrial workforce, ideal geology for large-scale carbon sequestration, and a business climate that understands and supports industry. It’s the perfect place to build a plant that’s globally competitive and built to last,” said Michael DuBose, cofounder and president of NEMO Industries.

NEMO Industries is backed by partners Cargill, Lower Carbon Capital, Box Group, 776, and cofounding investor Vivek Ramaswamy.

“As European markets accelerate their decarbonization commitments, reliable, sustainable iron production from the U.S. will be essential to meeting demand with maximum carbon efficiency,” said Lee Kirk, managing director of Cargill Metals.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027; plant commissioning is expected in 2030, the company said.