Marathon’s 255,000 bpd refinery in Robinson, Illinois, to undergo planned maintenance in March

Marathon will begin planned turnaround activities on units at its 255,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Robinson, Illinois, in March, a source familiar with plant operations said.

The maintenance project, which includes adding a crude processing unit, is expected to last about two months, the source said.

Marathon declined to comment on refining operations.

The southeastern Illinois complex facility was originally built in 1906. The refinery processes a mix of sweet and sour crude oils and produces gasoline, diesel, distillates, propane, and other refined and petrochemical feedstocks that supply markets across the Midwest.

The site is well connected by pipeline, rail, and truck, has a long-standing reputation for strong safety performance (including OSHA VPP Star status), and regularly undergoes planned maintenance and upgrades to maintain reliability, efficiency, and environmental compliance.