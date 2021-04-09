Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas restarts gasoline unit, reformer

Marathon Petroleum Corp restarted the gasoline-producing unit and a reformer at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations, as reported by Reuters.

The 140,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCC 3) was increasing production on Friday after it and the 75,000-bpd Ultraformer (UU3) reformer restarted on Thursday night, the sources said.

Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

FCC 3 and UU3 were shut for a planned overhaul that began on Feb. 8.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft