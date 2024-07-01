There are many reasons people choose their careers — passion for the work, a desire to help others or a natural aptitude for certain responsibilities.

LYB La Porte Complex Site Manager Mark Bookmyer’s interest in the chemical industry was driven by several of these factors.

"I wanted to work in an industry I could be proud of, and the chemical industry provides materials that enable better living for society," Bookmyer said.

Bookmyer was drawn to the industry and its significant contribution to such essential materials. He was lured by innovative and creative aspects of the industry, and developments like computers and mobile phones intrigued him. He was also enticed by the industry’s reputation for job security, given its critical infrastructure and the likelihood of it remaining in the U.S. — "even if business conditions became challenged," he said. This played a major role in his decision to pursue this career.

Expand LYB: Texas chemistry industry poised for growth with legislation, innovation Mark Bookmyer, Chairman, Texas Chemistry Alliance, Site Manager, LYB La Porte Complex

Bookmyer’s lead at LYB encompasses underground storage and pipeline assets on the Houston Ship Channel. Additionally, he is chairman of the board for the Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA). With 34 years under his belt at LYB, Bookmyer’s career has seen numerous assignments across the U.S. and Europe, including corporate roles. He has tackled some of the company’s most challenging projects, such as the design and commissioning of new technologies, leading multi-site expansion efforts and integrating newly acquired assets into the LYB portfolio. These experiences have been pivotal in shaping his career.

As a professional in the industry, he emphasized the significant and specific economic contribution of the chemical industry in Texas, estimated to be around $170 billion annually. In addition, the industry, he said, provides approximately 70,000 direct jobs and 500,000 indirect jobs, offering wages above the state average, according to information from the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC).

"Because the chemical industry has assets and employees located in many Texas counties, much economic benefit is realized across the state in the form of property, school and infrastructure taxes," he said. "I don’t see this situation changing. The chemical industry will continue to benefit the state of Texas and the local communities where assets are located by providing good jobs, producing products for the betterment of society and the intangible benefits provided by those employed in the chemical industry."

Bookmyer believes the chemical industry benefits society in several ways. First, the materials produced are essential in daily life, from home products to healthcare. Efficiency improvements have reduced the industry’s environmental impact, he added. And lastly, the industry’s workforce frequently volunteers in their communities, contributing to education, civic and social projects.

He said, "As we all know, the world is constantly changing. Current trends are moving away from fossil fuels in an effort to reduce GHG emissions and establishing circular economies to reduce raw material consumption. The chemical industry is needed to innovate for the world to solve the environmental and social challenges that lie ahead."

Networking plays a crucial role in Bookmyer’s ability to stay informed about industry advancements. Interacting with internal teams at LYB and with experts and members of the TCA, he maintains a broad perspective on industry needs and regional developments. This collaboration, he said, is vital "to broaden my understanding of needs of the various sectors within the industry and the various geographic regions across the state where chemical manufacturing takes place."

Recent innovations, particularly in plastic waste recycling and reducing fossil fuel use, excite Bookmyer. New proprietary technologies for chemically reprocessing plastic and advancements in renewable power sources and CCUS are noteworthy to him. These developments, he feels, will shape the industry’s future as it strives to decarbonize and innovate.

Bookmyer sees public perception and fair, science-based legislation as key challenges and opportunities for the chemical industry.

"I believe only a small percentage of the population understands where or how the materials they use each day are produced," he said. "I also believe only a small percentage of the population understands the "environmental footprint" of substitute materials. Through organizations such as the TCC and TCA, we need to purposefully communicate facts to both our local and state officials and communities to inform as many people as possible to help ensure sound, science-based legislation is created for the good of all." These organizations represent industry interests at the state level, promoting open communication and alignment.

According to Bookmyer, the chemical industry prioritizes environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Although these are not new topics, both have been given high priority throughout Bookmyer’s career. Two methods have been highly effective in achieving favorable results. The first is local Citizen Advisory Councils (CACs) for the geographic areas where companies have manufacturing facilities. The local CACs provide a forum for community and industry members to meet on a regular basis to discuss performance, needs and expectations to collaborate and align on issues.

One of his proudest achievements is a safety improvement initiative at the Channelview, Texas, manufacturing complex. By supporting a proposal to create specific training for leadership, the site achieved a record low TRIR, setting a new standard for safety performance. Because of the success at the Channelview location, the program was endorsed and provided as a corporate initiative, ultimately contributing to improved safety performance for the entire company.

Bookmyer’s motivation comes from understanding the broader impact of his work on society. He discusses with new employees the benefits the chemical industry provides to communities and the state. This perspective drives him to excel in his role every day.

In the future, Bookmyer believes the Texas chemical industry will continue to thrive due to competitive feedstock and energy pricing. He also trusts that the state of Texas recognizes the benefits provided by the chemistry industry and that it has reasonable legislation in support of continued growth of the industry. Emerging trends, such as decarbonization and plastic waste recycling, will significantly impact the industry’s future, he said.

His involvement with the TCC and TCA, which is composed of more than 400 members, stems from a desire to advocate for the industry. Professional interactions with TCA peers have given Bookmyer greater insight into the industry’s economic benefits and legislative landscape. He served on the TCA Board of Directors for four years before assuming the chairman position in 2024. He stresses the importance of these organizations in representing industry needs and fostering alignment with state and local officials.

"My perspective has broadened by listening and learning from TCA member companies who provide goods, services and training for owner companies like Lyondell-Basell," he said. "Because of the size of the organization and the geographic representation, the networking opportunities are large and diverse. This is important because it provides a broad view to TCC and TCA leadership, which, in turn, can then effectively work with the state legislature to craft legislation beneficial to all parties."

Outside of work, Bookmyer enjoys fishing along the Texas Gulf Coast and the state’s many lakes. Married for 25 years, Bookmyer is a proud father to a 14-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. He looks forward to his son driving so he can enjoy more fishing trips.

"From the time I was a small kid, I’ve always enjoyed fishing. Even if I don’t catch many, I enjoy being outdoors and seeing the wonderful places that exist in this state," he said.

Bookmyer’s journey in the chemical industry has been marked by dedication, innovation and a commitment to benefiting society. His insights and experiences offer a valuable perspective on the chemical industry’s past, present and future.

