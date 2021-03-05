Lummus announces successful start-up of CDAlky unit at Valero's St. Charles refinery

Lummus Technology announced the start-up of its CDAlky® C5 alkylation unit at Valero's St. Charles Refinery in Norco, Louisiana. The capacity of the alkylation complex is 17,000 BPSD of Alkylate product.

"The safe and successful start-up demonstrates how Lummus provides major operators with solutions that optimize plant performance and operations," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology.

In 2016, Lummus received the award for license and basic engineering design for a new alkylation process complex at the St. Charles Refinery. The project scope included the design of a CDHydro depentanizer, a C5 CDAlky unit, and technical services support for commissioning, start up and unit performance testing.

This is the first C5 CDAlky alkylation unit in the world, and Lummus' first CDAlky unit in the U.S. Lummus developed the alkylation platform to process low value C5 feedstock at its pilot plant facility located at its research and development center in Pasadena, Texas. The depentanizer column is used to recover C5 olefins from light cat naphtha and to remove impurities from feedstocks. The CDAlky unit will convert C5 olefins into a superior alkylate product with minimum acid consumption.

Lummus' CDAlky technology is an advanced low-temperature sulfuric acid alkylation process for the production of premium motor fuel alkylate. It reacts light olefin streams from refinery sources such as fluid catalytic cracking units or from steam cracking units with iso-paraffins to produce motor fuel alkylate. Central to the CDAlky process is a novel reaction system design that significantly improves mass transfer compared to conventional contactors. The CDAlky process is available for license to the petroleum refining and petrochemical industries.