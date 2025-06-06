Louisiana’s carbon capture investments help drive America-first energy production

Louisiana has been a pioneer in our nation’s energy sector for more than a century. Its natural resources, strategic location, skilled workforce and robust infrastructure are key factors in maintaining our state’s position as a global energy provider.

Fueled by investments in innovative technologies like CCS, economic growth and pro-energy leadership, Louisiana is poised to enter a new era of America-first energy production.

There’s nothing new about Louisiana embracing energy advancement. From the first pipelines to the start of the offshore O&G industry in the 1940s, innovation has always been our strength. Because of Louisiana’s tremendous ability to innovate, energy leaders champion CCS technology and are implementing it throughout the state.

CCS is complementary to O&G, not its competitor, and a crucial technology that Louisiana has been developing since the early 1990s. Louisiana’s ideal geology and infrastructure make it a favorable location for CO 2 injection and storage. Additionally, our state has a manufacturing sector and workforce equipped with the skills and experience gained from our petrochemical and O&G industries.

Implementing CCS technology allows companies to meet the global market demand for low-carbon energy production. Major industry leaders are heavily invested in CCS projects, with Louisiana attracting over $20 billion in private investments. These investments not only help reduce emissions but also support the local economy, creating thousands of jobs and generating millions in revenue for the state. In fact, several Louisiana communities have already seen significant economic growth, including $4.5 billion in Ascension Parish for Air Products to build a clean energy complex, as well as $200 million in Vermilion Parish for CF Industries, EnLink and ExxonMobil’s CCUS project.

Despite strong industry support for this essential technology, CCS projects in Louisiana continue to face challenges, mainly from a public misperception about safety and environmental impact. These challenges could prevent good CCS jobs and billions of investment dollars from staying in Louisiana. We have to do a better job of listening to concerns, providing answers and sharing the facts about CCS.

Last year, Louisiana was granted primacy, giving the state permitting authority over Class VI wells. This move to streamline regulatory oversight reduces bureaucratic delays and ensures the safe and efficient management of CCS projects. Currently, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Venture Global have already made progress in the permitting process, showcasing the industry’s commitment to incorporating CCS technology to support advanced energy production.

Today, our national energy interests show no signs of slowing down. The Trump administration’s "drill baby drill" culture has revitalized American energy independence and dominance by reducing regulations, expanding LNG exports, opening offshore energy leases in the Gulf and increasing domestic O&G production. In Louisiana, the industry’s efforts to advance Americanmade energy through innovation are also well supported. Under Governor Landry’s leadership, and in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Energy & Natural Resources and Louisiana Economic Development, the state ensures safe and responsible management of CCS activities. It does so while promoting transparency and community engagement to support federal energy initiatives and secure the long-term expansion of Louisiana’s energy sector.

American energy and Louisiana energy will thrive through innovation — we know this because that’s what we’ve done for over 100 years. With continued investments in CCS, along with economic growth and pro-energy policies, Louisiana is well positioned to lead in this golden age of America-first energy production. As we work to maintain and secure our domestic energy independence, Louisiana can pave the way for a more sustainable future of American energy prosperity.

For more information, visit lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.