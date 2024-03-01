Are you losing money by purchasing gear?

It’s easy to misinterpret your bottom line.

The hidden costs of purchasing lifting gear don’t always show up on a project expense sheet. Storage, maintenance and testing all come at a price. And if purchased gear isn’t up to code — or possibly even compromised — it can spell disaster. When time is money and your workers’ safety is on the line, renting world-class rigging gear is the obvious solution.

At LGH, we’re not just a rental company — we’re dedicated partners in every project. We’ve seen firsthand the bottom-line impact of using the right equipment. Our mission is to provide the safest and most reliable lifting and rigging gear. Renting from LGH provides practical advantages that offer strategic benefits.

Expertise

We understand the importance of experience and knowledge in your field. That’s why our rental representatives are not just employees — they’re experts with years of experience in hoisting, pulling, jacking, rigging and material handling. When you rent from LGH, you’re not just getting equipment — you’re also gaining expert advice and support.

Since 1990, we’ve seen the difference that quality equipment makes. We ensure that every piece of gear we rent out is tested and certified. We focus on our job, so you can focus on yours.

Project management

From the beginning of a new project to its completion, managing equipment can be overwhelming. LGH handles this for you. All it takes is one call, and we take care of everything, letting you focus on what you do best.

Downtime is a project’s worst enemy. A quick response time when dealing with equipment challenges is a priority. If something goes wrong, we’ve got your back by helping you keep your project on schedule.

Every project is unique, which is why LGH’s massive inventory ensures that you get the right tool for the job. This customization is not just a convenience — it’s a necessity for your project’s execution.

And why risk a project with subpar equipment? We work with premium manufacturers and invest in internal training that exceeds industry standards.

Owning versus renting

Some argue that purchasing equipment is better than renting. While ownership has its merits, it also comes with hidden costs like maintenance, storage and depreciation. Renting from LGH means you avoid these costs. Plus, you get the flexibility to try out different equipment — with no long-term financial commitment necessary.

Owning infrequently used equipment can be more of a liability than an asset and necessitates asking questions like: "How long have we owned this? Is it up to code?" Save yourself the hassle. LGH gets what you need, when and where you need it without worrying about storage before or after the project.

Owning equipment entails continuous expenses for maintenance and replacement parts. These expenses are ours to manage, allowing you to allocate your resources more effectively.

Financial advantages

Renting can also offer tax benefits which can lead to significant savings, enhancing your project’s financial health. By renting, capital is freed up for other expenses or opportunities. This financial flexibility is a significant advantage in today’s competitive market. Why buy when you can rent, especially for short-term needs? Renting from LGH is a smart financial decision, aligning with prudent capital management.

Choosing LGH for your rigging and lifting needs extends beyond a simple rental transaction — it evolves into a collaborative alliance. Whether you’re in construction, energy, petrochemical, marine or any other industry that requires moving heavy loads, consider renting instead of purchasing equipment. LGH’s commitment to safety, quality and excellence guarantees the accomplishment of your projects with ease.

For more information, visit rentlgh.com.