Leadership with integrity: NRG’s Huschak champions powerful soft skills

For U.S. Veteran Robert Huschak, listening, introspection and courage are key tenets to leadership in his role as the GM of NRG’s Limestone Electric Generating Station.

"Listen more and talk less," he said. "There is a significant difference in listening for understanding in comparison to waiting to talk. Learn to ask tough, thought-provoking questions that push people to dig deeper."

Huschak oversees the business-related operations for two coal-fired generating units in Jewett, Texas, about 120 miles northwest of Houston. The electric plant is a 1,699-MW facility that can power 339,800 homes and has been in operation for 39 years.

NRG is an independent power producer and successor to the regulated utility, Houston Lighting & Power.

NRG employs about 18,130 people and serves 7.8 million customers, and in 2023 was named one of America’s "Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek. The company reported $28.8 billion in revenue in 2023.

The company’s goals include a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2025, net zero by 2050 and 100% electrification of company-owned, light-duty fleet vehicles by 2030.

Huschak came to the plant — acquired in February 2006 as part of the Texas Genco acquisition — in March 2021 after more than two decades in the military. Following his military retirement, he worked as the plant manager with Alliant Energy in Iowa, and in 2019 joined NRG as the plant manager for the Waukegan Generating Station in Waukegan, Illinois.

Coming to the industry from a military background proved to be a learning curve for Huschak.

"My background was limited to military-based leadership, communications and Navy nuclear plant operations for many years," he said. "Although I worked with great commanding officers and executive officers, this limited perspective was an early challenge for me.

"Over time and with the attendance of professional development courses, I learned introspection is key. The rigidity and hard edges softened into the person I am today."

One of the things he likes most about his job is "connecting the dots," he said. "I enjoy assembling an apparently disparate set of data into a logical argument, easily understood by someone without an in-depth understanding of the business," Huschak said. "I also enjoy using everyday life situations as analogies for complex concepts."

Some of the top issues facing the industry include the transition of replacing high-tenured employees with the next generation as people retire, Huschak said.

"How companies manage this transition is paramount to maintaining safety, remaining compliant and preserving continuous operations. We are working our plan," he said.

NRG has a strict policy of safety over performance and the Limestone plant currently has just crossed 525 continuous safe working days.

"I have confidence that we have personnel and processes in place to continue the trend," he said.

As a VPP plant, he recently implemented "Breakfast with Bob," where three to five employees sit down with Huschak to discuss any safety concerns. He also gives employees a rundown of current and future safety and operational projects, so they understand where they will see focused efforts in the short and long term.

Employees at the plant believe in community involvement and established the Limestone Project Employees Fund in 1985. Since the fund’s inception, employees have contributed more than $2 million to support those in need.

Employees also volunteer at local food pantries and the plant has partnered with Texan by Nature to build the NRG Dewey Prairie Garden, which was featured last year in the Texas Tribune. The 10-acre garden, located on a reclaimed area of NRG’s lignite mine, yields up to 10,000 pounds of fresh produce per year to supply local food banks in three counties.

Every year, employees also choose a community project to support, such as facility improvements at a local animal shelter.

Huschak said the power industry has been in constant transition with environmental and regulatory changes as nearly 300 coal plants have retired across the U.S.

The influx of renewable generation sources along with a higher utilization of natural gas-powered generation is making up for the losses. Huschak said NRG’s focus is on providing a reliable source of power for Texans whenever they need it.

Population growth and increasing demands are also driving energy companies to get creative, Huschak said. "Many people are looking at Texas energy needs as an argument of fossil fuels versus renewables," he said. "We need both, including wind, solar, nuclear, storage, cleaner-burning natural gas and for now, well controlled coal as the state transitions to more intermittent renewable energy sources.

"I always want to see the facility operate more efficiently with a greater emphasis on technology and report automation. Technology must be embraced as a workforce multiplier using analytics and AI, allowing people to focus on highly important projects and planning to move the plant forward."

A new industry development is a rule implementing the Texas Energy Fund In-ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) Generation Loan program, which the Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted in March.

The program will incentivize the construction of new dispatchable electric generating facilities or the expansion of existing facilities within the ERCOT region by providing low-interest loans to qualifying companies. The new rule establishes the application process, project eligibility requirements, evaluation criteria and loan terms.

One of the most valuable lessons Huschak has learned in his professional career happened while standing watch as the Engineering Duty Officer during his military service, he said.

Someone incorrectly secured a piece of equipment, which appeared to be an honest mistake, but Huschak’s supervisor highlighted significant gaps in his performance.

"The news was taken hard because I prided myself in processes and professionalism," he said. "The captain told me, ‘A man is not defined by his mistakes, rather in how he responds to the adversity. Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and keep fighting.’"

Huschak was raised in a small city outside of Pittsburgh and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during his senior year of high school. He completed the nuclear power training pipeline in Orlando and Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, shortly after the end of Desert Storm.

"The military provides unparalleled education, training, discipline and exposure to the world. While it’s not a fit for everyone, those who make this choice will see and do things that make you appreciate the freedom and opportunities of this nation," Huschak said. "Use these experiences as a foundation for your next career," he advised.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and an MBA from St. Ambrose University.

Huschak said his family started their military service during World War II, and he wanted to continue the trend and feel a sense of accomplishment by serving a higher purpose.

"I initially tried to join the Air Force like my grandfather, but ultimately decided the Navy Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate program was the best combination of education and training. This choice started me down a career path that continues to this day," he said. "It was a frightening new experience but I visited incredible places, met wonderful people and continue to live an incredible life," he said.

