Irving Oil's refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, to begin annual turnaround later this month

(Reuters) Irving Oil's 320,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, will begin a 30-day turnaround later this month, the company said.

The annual turnaround project, which costs nearly $40 million, includes infrastructure replacements and equipment upgrades, as well as inspections of piping and key units, the company said.

The turnaround coincides with the upgrade of the facility's Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU), which began in June.

Saint John, Canada’s largest refinery, supplies fuel across markets in Atlantic Canada and the U.S. Northeast.