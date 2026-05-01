International logistics experts expand into the Gulf Coast

The Gulf Coast remains one of the most critical hubs for chemical logistics and supply chain operations.

When TALKE USA opened its first multi-user warehouse in Baytown last November, it signaled a long-term commitment to the Gulf Coast chemical corridor.

Expand The TALKE USA team show off their Industry Partner of the Year award.

The new 150,000-square-foot facility at Cedar Port Industrial Park is the starting point for what the company calls its "Baytown First" strategy, an approach focused on local investment while expanding services for chemical producers across the Houston Ship Channel. Located at 6944 Nita Way, the site sits within the largest master-planned railand barge-served industrial park in the U.S., providing direct connections to key logistics infrastructure.

For TALKE, a family-owned logistics provider founded in Germany in 1947, the strategy reflects a long-standing growth model: build capabilities where customers operate and invest in supporting communities.

After entering the U.S. market just over a decade ago, TALKE USA now operates a growing drayage fleet, supports in-plant logistics for major chemical manufacturers and continues expanding infrastructure for chemical supply chains.

Where logistics meets the ship channel

The Baytown warehouse sits on 15 acres and was designed from the ground up to handle the operational requirements of chemical logistics. Located within Cedar Port Industrial Park, the facility offers access to dual rail service, barge terminals and major highway corridors serving the Houston Ship Channel.

This positioning allows customers to move products efficiently between marine terminals, warehouse storage and nearby chemical plants. In a region where demand for compliant chemical warehousing often exceeds available capacity, being purpose-built for the industry provides an advantage.

The warehouse can also expand significantly in the future, reflecting confidence in continued growth along the Gulf Coast.

Investing in the region that powers the industry

TALKE’s regional investment extends beyond logistics infrastructure. In Mont Belvieu, the company partnered with Chambers County to develop a recycling support center designed to advance plastic recycling initiatives.

The project reflects the growing role of chemical producers and logistics providers in supporting circular economy initiatives across the Gulf Coast.

That commitment to the community was recently recognized when TALKE USA was named Industry Partner of the Year by the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce, an award voted unanimously by chamber leadership.

"TALKE USA embodies what it means to be a true industry partner," said Baytown City Manager Brian Winningham. "Their commitment to logistics and transportation supports major regional operations while contributing to sustainability initiatives that benefit our entire community."

From logistics infrastructure to industry conversation

TALKE’s presence in Baytown is designed as a long-term investment. The company is developing workforce initiatives with regional partners, including Lee College, while continuing to expand logistics capabilities for chemical manufacturers across the Houston Ship Channel corridor.

The company is also launching a new industry podcast, TALKE ’BOUT: Chemical Logistics on the Move, hosted by Alexander Boehm. The series will feature conversations with industry leaders, community partners and voices shaping the Gulf Coast energy and petrochemical economy.

For the region’s industrial community, the message is clear: TALKE is building lasting partnerships across the Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit info.talke.com/baytown.