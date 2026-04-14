Teamsters strike at INEOS Ashtabula over bad faith bargaining

Members of Teamsters Local 377 at INEOS in Ashtabula, Ohio, 60 miles northeast of Cleveland, have been forced to strike over the company's failure to bargain in good faith.

The union has met with INEOS management numerous times, but the company has refused to negotiate a fair contract.

"INEOS is just going through the motions," said Steven Anzevino, President of Local 377. "They show up to the table not to negotiate, but to stall, offering nothing but insulting proposals in a classic display of surface bargaining. By reneging on our 2022 agreement, they've shown they aren't serious. We aren't here for games; we're here to secure a contract that finally respects the hard work these members put in every day."

The 43 Teamsters are on strike alongside 66 chemical workers, represented by International Chemical Workers Union Council (ICWUC) Local 1033C, with whom they have a joint collective bargaining agreement.

"We remain concerned that the company's approach at the bargaining table has not reflected a genuine effort to reach an agreement," said Kyle Painter, a five-year warehouse worker at INEOS. "Our hard work should be recognized, and we deserve a bargaining process grounded in good-faith negotiations. We will remain on the picket line until a fair agreement is reached."

Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.