Hyundai's low-carbon steel plant in Louisiana breaks ground

Officials broke ground on a new Hyundai steel plant in Donaldsonville, 41 miles south of Baton Rouge.

Hyundai describes the steel mill as a $5.8 billion investment in the city and state.

While site preparation has been underway for months, construction cannot begin until the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality approves the project's air permit.

"We are grateful for the partnership this community has shown us. We look forward to deepening our investment in Ascension Parish and creating lasting opportunities for its people and for future generations," said Senior Vice President Hyeong Jin Kim.

More on this story at WBRZ.