HF Sinclair begins planned maintenance work at Puget Sound refinery

HF Sinclair began a scheduled 75-day maintenance turnaround at its 149,000 b/d Puget Sound refinery in Anacortes, Wash., according to market sources.

An HF Sinclair spokesperson said in an email that planned third-quarter maintenance is scheduled at the refinery, adding that the work will target the refinery's crude, hydrotreater and isomerization units.

The spokesperson didn't disclose when the work would begin and end, nor the unit affected by the work.

The scheduled turnaround comes at a time when several West Coast refineries have reported multiple planned and unplanned events.

