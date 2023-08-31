HASC names new President & CEO

HASC is pleased to announce a significant milestone in our organization’s journey.

As part of a strategic succession plan, effective January 1, 2024, President and COO, Russell F. Klinegardner, will succeed Luis Aguilar as CEO. Russell brings a proven track record for success, deep industry knowledge, and a shared passion for HASC’s mission.

With Russell’s leadership and guidance, HASC will continue to provide unwavering support and innovative solutions to industry across the nation and around the world.

Please join HASC in congratulating Russell on his new role and expressing heartfelt gratitude to Luis for his 23 years of service as CEO.