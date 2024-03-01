Fueling success in every turnaround, project and industry sector

Navigating tight schedules, stringent deadlines and milestones requires a steadfast commitment to ensure precision and timeliness in order to get the job done right and on time.

Problems often need solutions — and it’s during these critical times that CMCo Management Resources (CMCo) emerges as a dependable partner, offering effective solutions and skilled personnel for any project.

Founded in 2016, CMCo has rapidly evolved into a premier and trusted contract management firm in the energy sector, specializing in providing support solutions for turnarounds, greenfield and brownfield projects, along with safety, QA/QC, engineering and construction. CMCo offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from in-office support to onsite management teams, ensuring exceptional assistance in every endeavor.

One of the company’s core offerings is its turnaround and project staffing recruitment solutions. This service is designed to simplify the recruitment process, reduce hassles and cut down on costs.

Recognizing that each turnaround and project is unique, CMCo customizes its services to align with the specific needs of its clients and workforce. The company excels in developing productive solutions that effectively address complex turnarounds and project demands.

While operating with a results-orientated goal, CMCo also prides itself on its wealth of industry knowledge. Its team boasts over 30 years of cumulative experience managing major infrastructure projects, chemical plants, refinery turnarounds and greenfield and brownfield projects across the U.S. This depth of expertise has allowed CMCo to grow into success and distinguishes how it stands apart in its field.

In September 2021, CMCo announced the relocation of its headquarters to a new, larger facility in Palacios, Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a presence in several key locations across the country, including Houston, Beaumont and Corpus Christi, Texas — as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana; Coffeyville, Kansas; Billings and Great Falls, Montana, and Casper, Wyoming. This strategic expansion enhances CMCo’s ability to engage directly with clients, allowing the company to provide tailored services to its clients for turnarounds and capital projects.

The heart of CMCo’s mission is simple — a commitment to deliver safe, compliant and reliable turnarounds and projects for its customers. This includes an unwavering emphasis on safety, quality, scheduling and cost management. For CMCo, safety is not just a checkbox, but a fundamental part of its success. Safety is another core pillar of the company’s values, seamlessly integrated with professionalism, integrity, accountability and teamwork.

CMCo’s Leadership Program is a testament to its dedication, with objectives that encompass:

Cultivating a robust safety culture among all staff members

Upholding the highest standards to deliver turnarounds and projects on budget, ahead of schedule and with zero safety incidents

Pioneering in providing comprehensive training for competence

Encouraging understanding and constructive feedback within the team

Actively involving employees in safety initiatives and practices

Leading by example, setting the tone from the beginning and consistently demanding excellence every day

CMCo CEO Michael Cartwright and President Chris Fontenot emphasize the vital contribution of skilled and committed employees to the company’s success, particularly during challenging turnarounds and complex greenfield and brownfield projects. Cartwright and Fontenot underscore the link between the satisfaction of their employees and the delivery of exceptional client services.

The CMCo team is proficient in meeting the unique requirements of each turnaround and project, focusing on staffing the jobs with the right talent and ensuring completion on time and within budget.

For more information, visit cmcoservices.com or call Chris Fontenot at (409) 344-0016.