Freeport LNG provides update on restart of its liquefaction facility

Freeport LNG updated the timing of the initial restart of its liquefaction facility.

The company continues to make notable progress on its path towards the restart of liquefaction operations. As of December 23rd, the reconstruction work necessary to commence initial operations is substantially complete, and the company is submitting responses to the last remaining questions included in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's December 12 data request.

Given the time needed for the regulatory agencies to review the company's responses and to seek any necessary clarification, Freeport LNG now does not anticipate commencing the initial restart of its liquefaction facility until the second half of January 2023. The company continues to have close, collaborative engagement with the regulatory agencies and that engagement will continue as Freeport LNG works towards the safe restart of its facility.