Fluor selected for Aramco long-term PMC agreement

Fluor Corporation announced that it has been selected by Saudi-based Aramco as a Program Management Consultancy (PMC) contractor under a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) to support its global capital projects portfolio.

The LTA will allow efficient deployment of Fluor’s global expertise, local workforce and digital project delivery capabilities.

“We are honored to be selected by Aramco for this strategic long-term agreement – supporting the company’s objectives to enhance energy security, operational efficiency and sustainable growth,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “This award reflects Fluor’s proven record in program management excellence, capital discipline and safe execution, as well as our deep understanding of Aramco’s project delivery requirements.”

What does the LTA cover?

The LTA covers future opportunities for pre-FEED, FEED, engineering, project management, procurement oversight, construction management and program execution services across a range of upstream, downstream, petrochemical and infrastructure developments.

With more than 80 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fluor has supported Aramco across some of its most significant facilities and infrastructure programs. The agreement reinforces Fluor’s long-standing relationship with Aramco and its continued role in delivering complex energy and industrial projects at scale.