FERC approves commissioning extension for Plaquemines LNG plant

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has granted Venture Global an extension to continue the commissioning phase of its Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Louisiana, according to a regulatory filing.

This decision allows the company to delay full commercial operations and sell LNG on the spot market at potentially higher prices.

Venture Global had initially set a deadline of 30 September 2026 for the LNG facility to begin full operations.

However, the company requested an extension until 31 December 2027, citing challenges that arose during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company plans to have phase-one facilities operational by the fourth quarter of 2026 and phase two by mid-2027.

