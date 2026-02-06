ExxonMobil starts up new Baytown recycling unit

ExxonMobil has started up its third advanced recycling unit in Baytown, Texas, 25 miles east of Houston.

The new 2026 unit increases Exxon’s recycling capacity to process up to 250 million pounds of plastic waste a year.

Globally, the company plans to reach about 450 million pounds of recycling capacity annually by the end of the year. The company previously said it plans to reach 1 billion pounds of capacity annually by 2027.

Exxon said the advanced recycling method allows the company to handle plastics that are harder to recycle. Those plastics can be turned into feedstocks for other products, such as fuel or new plastic.

In November 2024, Exxon announced it was investing more than $200 million to expand its advanced recycling projects in Baytown and Beaumont.

This start-up is a continuation of Exxon's commitment to recycling.

