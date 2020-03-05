ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery earns EPA’s ENERGY STAR® certification

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ENERGY STAR certification, which signifies that the facility performs in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets performance levels set by the EPA.

"Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada.

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plant. ExxonMobil’s energy efficiency translates to having approximately 129,000 cars off the road, equal to saving 202 tons of waste recycled versus landfilled or 26.9 million trees replanted.

To earn the ENERGY STAR, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge devoted engineering resources to continuously improving energy systems daily and for long-term projects, improved heat exchanger operations and the refinery’s steam system.

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s industrial facilities is critical to protecting our environment,” said Jean Lupinacci, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the plant floor to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their facilities more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

ENERGY STAR was introduced by EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR. For more information about ENERGY STAR Certification for Industrial Facilities, visit energystar.gov/plants.