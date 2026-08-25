ExxonMobil advances $257.5 million high-performance resin plant near Baton Rouge

ExxonMobil moves forward with the $257 million Project Holly, a high-performance resin manufacturing facility being developed at the company’s existing lubricant-blending site near Port Allen, Louisiana, 8 miles west of Baton Rouge.

The plant will manufacture Proxima resins and include raw-material storage, blending and packaging systems, warehousing and a laboratory. Supporting infrastructure includes rail and truck loading, nitrogen, compressed air, power systems and new roadways.

The project is expected to create 15 permanent jobs and 50 construction jobs. Construction is estimated to run from August 2025 through December 2027.

The project is expected to generate $12.5 million in sales tax and $15.8 million in property tax over 20 years.

More on this story at WBR.