Exxon plans spring and year-end overhauls at Beaumont, Texas refinery, sources say

ExxonMobil plans overhauls in the spring and at the end ​of this year at its 612,000 barrel-per-day ‌Beaumont, Texas refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

In May, Exxon plans to shut the 60,000-bpd ​coker for a planned overhaul that ​will continue into June, the sources said.

In ⁠December, the 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker will ​be shut for a planned overhaul along with ​two hydrotreaters lasting into January, according to the sources to Reuters.

Cokers convert residual crude oil into feedstocks for motor ​fuels or petroleum coke, which can be ​used as a substitute for coal. The Beaumont refinery ‌is ⁠the third-largest in the U.S. by crude oil processing capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Exxon spokesperson Kelly DaVila declined to ​comment on ​the refinery's ⁠operational details.

The Beaumont refinery’s FCCU accounts for 3.3% of FCCU capacity ​along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Refineries ​in ⁠Texas and Louisiana account for about 60% of U.S. FCCU capacity.

The refinery’s coker capacity is ⁠equal ​to 7.4% of U.S. ​Gulf Coast coking capacity, according to the EIA.