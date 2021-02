Exxon Mobil on Wednesday said it has shut down manufacturing units across its Baytown refining and petrochemical complex area due to freezing weather conditions, coupled with the curtailment of natural gas supplies throughout Texas.

Natural gas is the feed stock for Exxon's chemical operations in Baytown. The refinery has the capability to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day, according to Exxon’s website, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.