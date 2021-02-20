Exxon Mobil, Marathon Petroleum and Total's Gulf Coast facilities face long road to normal operations

Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.

Exxon Mobil's Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay refinery and Total's Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy, as reported by Houston Chronicle.