Even after receiving a $1.65 billion tax break and years of development, Shell's costly Pennsylvania plant could soon be put up for sale

In 2020, the Department of Energy predicted that Appalachia was “on the cusp of an energy and petrochemical renaissance” fueled by abundant shale gas.

The agency saw the ethane cracker plant Shell was building outside Pittsburgh as “the first of what could be multiple facilities” in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Five years later, Shell stands alone, the only one of a fleet of proposed projects that was actually built. Now, the company would like to sell it.

“The issue is it’s our only one, our only major facility” that makes this kind of plastic, Shell CEO Wael Sawan told analysts in a recent earnings call. “And that’s why we’ve said we’re not the natural owner of that asset.” He acknowledged that a deal may not happen quickly but said the company is having “discussions” about a sale or partnership.

In a statement to Inside Climate News, Shell spokesperson Krista Edwards said the company “has not announced any sale of its Monaca facility.” Shell is “exploring strategic and partnership opportunities” for its chemical facilities in the U.S., including Monaca, she said.

