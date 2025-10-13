Ericson Manufacturing announces 4th-generation family leadership and expansion to new building

Ericson Manufacturing announced a major expansion and technology investment as it enters a new chapter under fourth-generation family leadership – a milestone achieved by fewer than 3% of family-owned businesses.

The electrical safety and power distribution company is growing into a third building in Willoughby, Ohio, preparing to add 30 jobs, and investing in advanced technologies like 3D printing and next-generation manufacturing capabilities.

This year, leadership officially transitioned to brothers John and Josh Ericson—John as CEO and Josh as Vice President of Sales. Their ownership marks a pivotal moment in the company's 107-year history, combining deep legacy with forward-thinking growth.

"We're building on more than a century of innovation, but we're not looking backward," John Ericson said. "This next chapter is about being faster, smarter, and even more responsive to our customers. Our investment in an additional facility, new technology and talent is just the beginning."

Ericson is seeing rising demand for its power and lighting products across its markets, including AI data centers, food manufacturing, construction sites, shipyards and the rental industry that powers high-level events like PGA tours and concerts.

Ericson's evolution into fourth-generation ownership puts it in rare company with fewer than 3% of family-owned businesses reaching the fourth generation—making Ericson's long-standing success a notable exception in American manufacturing.

"We joke about how my dad put me to 'work' at age 5," Josh Ericson laughed. "From the time I was young, I spent a lot of time at the factory. It's been incredible to watch Ericson grow from a family tradition into an international brand powering so many different industries."