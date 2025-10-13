EPCOR’s Bayshore Desalination proposal aims to transform the Gulf Coast water supply

As climate realities and drought pressures loom over Texas and the Gulf Coast, a fresh solution is taking shape: a seawater desalination facility being evaluated by EPCOR in Texas City, 30 miles south of Houston.

Known as the Bayshore Desalination Facility, the proposed plant represents both a strategic water security initiative and a bold nod toward sustainability for the region’s industrial and municipal needs.

EPCOR, a North American utility operator with deep experience in water transmission, treatment, and distribution networks across the U.S. and Canada, is leading the concept. The company already operates in multiple markets and delivers wholesale water supply in Central Texas; now, the Gulf Coast region is under consideration for a new gateway in water resilience.

Located on the south shore of Galveston Bay, the site lies on land that once hosted the P.H. Robinson Generating Station — a power plant that began operations in the 1960s and was largely decommissioned and demolished during the 2000s. The property has been idle for years, but in 2024 EPCOR acquired a long-term purchase option and began feasibility studies.

The compelling driver behind the project is a projection of severe water shortfalls across Galveston, Harris, and 13 adjacent counties. By 2080, regional models estimate a potential deficit of nearly 789,995 acre-feet per year if traditional water sources remain stressed. In this context, desalination offers a drought-resilient, climate-independent water source that can operate reliably even when freshwater supplies fall short.

At present, EPCOR is navigating a multi-phase evaluation process. Technical engineering, environmental reviews, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory permitting all lie ahead. If the project clears these gates, the design, construction, and commissioning phases could follow over several years. EPCOR emphasizes that operations would not begin immediately — significant preparatory work is required.

Still, optimism is high among project leaders. The proposed facility would serve communities and businesses in Galveston and Harris counties, providing critical capacity uplift exactly where water stress is likely to be felt most.

Because the site was once a generating station, much of the infrastructure groundwork is already laid: roads, utilities corridors, access rights, and land availability reduce one of the typical barriers faced by greenfield desalination builds. Also, because the property has sat largely unused since the Robinson plant’s demolition, ecosystem impacts may be better understood and managed during the environmental review.

Importantly, this facility would not merely be an industrial asset, but also a resiliency anchor. In times of drought, supply disruptions, or shifting climate patterns, desalination can act as an insurance policy — ensuring that population and economic growth do not stall due to water scarcity.

Still, the journey ahead is complex. Environmental assessments must address marine intake impact, brine discharge, energy usage, habitat concerns, and possible impacts on bay hydrology. Public engagement and regulatory alignment will be essential. EPCOR must balance cost, sustainability, and community acceptance as the project advances.

If approved and built, the Bayshore Desalination Facility could represent a transformative step for Texas’ water infrastructure — converting seawater into a reliable, climate-resilient source of supply for decades to come. For the Gulf Coast region, which has long balanced growth with water uncertainty, that shift may prove vital in securing a sustainable future.