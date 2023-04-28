Providing high-quality, innovative solutions that reduce costly downtime for industrial plants via onsite mobile service units and necessary in-line repairs is the expertise of Setpoint Integrated Solutions.

Setpoint understands industrial safety and delivers high-quality services, managing all projects with operational excellence. The company meets industry needs by giving in-depth assessments, deeply examining customer concerns and presenting long-term solutions with its embedded site offerings. The challenges of communication, scheduling, response time and execution are significantly improved through Setpoint’s tested formula for embedded asset support, best-in-class processes and field services.

Setpoint’s field services team, comprised of nearly 330 nationally accredited technicians and 15 mobile units, ensures maximum efficiency for industrial plants and has maintained a respectable reputation for both onsite and offsite repairs. The team provides effective system integration and installation solutions for any complex turnaround or capital projects.

The mobile units optimize Setpoint’s field service efforts and services. Units are capable of nearly any service the location shops provide, including:

Pressure relief valve (PRV) testing/ repairs

Pressure vacuum relief valve (PVRV) testing/repairs

Control valve (CV) testing/repairs • Machining (lathe and knee mill)

Hydrofluoric acid service (pressure safety valve test only)

Chlorine and oxygen clean repair and test unit for gate, globe and check valves, CV and PRV valves

Setpoint’s methods for embedded asset support consist of state-of-the-art equipment, certified trained technicians and well-vetted, high-impact asset managers. Its rapid-response team creates specialized, onsite solutions for valve-related issues that may impact the facilities’ process flow.

Embedded asset support can reduce downtime for industrial plants

“Inefficiency and costly downtime can be detrimental to industrial plants and may even shut down processes,” said Robert Brixey, director of field services for Setpoint Integrated Solutions. “Setpoint’s unique and proven solutions have contributed to many successful repairs across the Gulf Coast. We offer a more integrated, all-inclusive approach to field services and embedded site offerings, incorporating almost all of our verticals in several of our sites. Our team develops lasting solutions to almost any issue in a quick manner with the help of highly trained technicians and cutting-edge equipment.”

Brixey added, “For a customer that is a large LNG exporter in the Gulf Coast area, Setpoint has been able to partner with its maintenance team to ensure no unexpected downtimes have occurred even through decisions to forgo scheduled maintenance outages. Our embedded team has been able to troubleshoot and solve valve-type issues, keeping our customer’s production continuous.”

An experienced onsite team capable of operating Setpoint’s highly advanced mobile units is essential to onsite processes and repairs at industrial plants. Mobile units aid in costly downtime and Setpoint offers turnkey onsite solutions for valve maintenance and regulatory requirements to combat this issue. Setpoint fully integrates into customers’ maintenance and reliability teams, adapting to any end-user, in-house software.

With proactive, onsite service and familiarity with both the processes and the customers, Setpoint Integrated Solutions is able to quickly and easily troubleshoot field service concerns that prevent a facility from shutting down or causing more issues in the future.

For more information, visit setpointis.com or call (318) 235-3838.