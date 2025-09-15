Ecovia-Bio commissions the first Polyglutamic Acid production facility in the U.S.

Ecovia-Bio announced the commissioning of its new commercial production facility in Livonia, Michigan, marking a historic milestone as the first, and only manufacturer of polyglutamic acid (PGA) and its derivatives in the United States.

Expand ecovia-bio commercial facility in Livonia, MI.

PGA is often described as 'nature's thickener.' This bio-based and biodegradable polymer has wide applications in cosmetics, agriculture, and even diapers, as a replacement for the synthetic polyacrylates that turn into long-lasting microplastics. Many regions of the world are banning the use of synthetic polyacrylates in some applications to reduce human and environmental exposure to microplastics.

Ecovia's new state-of-the-art 20,000 square-foot facility will supply early customers with domestically produced high-quality PGA solutions to meet the growing market demand. By establishing U.S.-based manufacturing, Ecovia-Bio is strengthening supply chain resilience and supporting innovation for its partners nationwide.

"Commissioning our Livonia facility is an exciting step forward for Ecovia-Bio and for sustainable manufacturing in the U.S.," said Dr. Jeremy Minty, CTO and Co-Founder of Ecovia-Bio. "Our mission is to deliver high-performing, bio-based solutions that enable our partners to innovate and grow responsibly. With this new plant, we are bringing sustainable, domestically made PGA products to industries that need smarter alternatives to traditional synthetic materials."