Intelligent power management company Eaton announced the successful completion of a $100 million expansion project at its Nacogdoches, Texas, manufacturing facility.

The Eaton investment more than doubles its U.S. production capacity of voltage regulators and three-phase transformers, meeting growing global demand for the company’s solutions, accelerating grid modernization.

Eaton begins production at newly expanded Texas manufacturing facility, helping utilities accelerate critical grid modernization projects.

To mark the milestone, Eaton welcomed representatives from Oncor, Texas’ largest energy delivery company, at its Nacogdoches facility. Oncor will receive the first shipment of voltage regulators from the new production lines.

“Having worked with Oncor for decades as both a valued customer and trusted collaborator, our organization is extremely grateful for their support,” said Guillaume Laur, Eaton senior vice president – Power Delivery and Regulation. “It is an honor to see our grid modernization solutions immediately being put to work in our community – and soon around the world – to help advance energy resilience, reliability and security.”

Expand Eaton expansion photo Eaton completed a $100 million expansion of its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility. Oncor, Texas' largest energy delivery company, received the first shipment of voltage regulators from the new Eaton production lines. Pictured with a voltage regulator (from left to right) are Jason Citrano, Oncor distribution manager; Kimberly Young, Eaton plant manager; Jake Tillery, Oncor maintenance and construction transmission supervisor; Sarah Pena, Eaton utilities sales key account manager; James Daniel, Oncor operations supervisor; Brian Earle, Eaton product line manager; Jennifer Breland, Oncor design supervisor; Astrid Hernandez, Eaton vice president utilities sales – Gulf region; Nolan Smith, Oncor customer service executive. Image courtesy of Eaton.

The project, launched in 2023, added 200,000 square feet to Eaton’s East Texas facility. The expanded manufacturing capacity strengthens Eaton’s position as one of the world’s largest suppliers of voltage regulators and capacitors, significantly boosting its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities to serve both domestic and global customers.

Since 2023, Eaton has invested more than $1 billion in its North American manufacturing to advance electrification, the energy transition and digitalization across industries. Learn more about how Eaton is helping utilities design, build and operate a smart, modern electrical grid.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.