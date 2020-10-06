Delivering reliable boiler solutions with integrity, dependability

Established in 1967 for the purpose of providing temporary rental boilers to steam users, Nationwide Boiler Inc. pioneered the concept of mounting large water-tube package boilers on highway-legal trailers for mobility. The company now maintains a fleet of over 100 rental boilers serving many essential industries throughout the world, including petroleum refineries, chemical processors, pulp and paper companies, and manufacturing plants.

Ranging from 47.5 horsepower to 200,000 pounds per hour (lb/hr), Nationwide Boiler maintains a purpose- built fleet of temporary boiler equipment to support a wide range of process requirements. This includes complete mobile boiler rooms, trailer-mounted package boilers, mobile feedwater systems and a variety of boiler auxiliaries. In addition, the company maintains the world's largest mobile boilers: a 110,000-lb/hr superheated steam boiler and a 125,000-lb/hr saturated steam boiler.

With multiple storage facilities across the country, Nationwide Boiler can facilitate quick shipment and cost savings for its clients. The company's headquarters and main storage facility is in Fremont, California, and its controls division, Pacific Combustion Engineering, serves as both a panel fabrication shop and a storage facility in Washougal, Washington. Nationwide Boiler partners with five other companies for remote maintenance and storage of boiler equipment, located in Alvin, Texas; Bessemer, Alabama; Cleveland; Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Washington, Pennsylvania.

Rental equipment is not the only service Nationwide Boiler offers. Since its founding, the company has grown into much more than a rental boiler supplier, providing complete steam plant solutions with rental equipment, new and reconditioned boilers for sale, emissions control with the CataStak™ selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, and customizable, programmable logic controller (PLC)-based control systems and fuel skids.

Nationwide Boiler's CataStak SCR system has been installed in nearly 200 applications with proven emissions reduction to as low as 2.5 ppm of NOx. It offers a versatility like no other, with options for anhydrous ammonia, aqueous ammonia or urea, as well as vertical or horizontal configurations, and it is available for both temporary and permanent needs. It can be utilized for reduced NOx, carbon monoxide (CO) and VOC emissions on package boilers, fired heaters, gas turbines and other demanding applications.

In 2017, Nationwide Boiler acquired Pacific Combustion Engineering, a UL-certified manufacturing facility in Washougal. Pacific Combustion specializes in the design and fabrication of customizable, PLC-based burner management and combustion control systems as well as fuel trains for boilers and process equipment applications.

With the expertise acquired through Pacific Combustion, Nationwide Boiler is now on the path to converting its entire fleet of rental boilers to include PLC-based touchscreen control systems.

Recently, the company closed on what began as the largest rental project in the industry, supplying over 600,000 lb/hr of temporary steam to a new Aramco facility in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. To accomplish this, Nationwide Boiler shipped three 200,000- lb/hr Babcock & Wilcox Package Watertube Boilers along with economizers, a deaerator tank with feed pumps and a plant master workstation. All boilers were in stock and available instantly, a key factor in the success of the project. After one year of operation, the facility purchased all equipment, becoming the largest sale in Nationwide Boiler's 53-year history.

Another notable project and ongoing rental includes the supply of six 75,000 lb/hr trailer-mounted, superheated steam boilers with CataStak SCR systems to a refinery in the Gulf Coast. This multiyear project provided Nationwide with the opportunity to build the first six urea-based CataStak SCR systems for rent. The company now maintains a fleet of urea- and ammonia-based SCR systems for temporary rental projects.

With a seasoned and strong management team, Nationwide Boiler strives to provide reliable solutions through "Integrity, Dependability and Real Customer Service."

For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com or call (800) 227-1966.