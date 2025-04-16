CVR Energy eyes restart of Kansas refinery after turnaround

CVR Energy's 136,000 barrel-a-day Coffeyville, Kan., refinery should soon complete planned turnaround work, according to market sources, who said the plant may have been working through some issues during the restart process.

A source late last week said operators were planning to bring the refinery back online by this Friday, but another said that could be delayed by restart issues.

"They have had some hiccups ... but should be close," the second source said.

CVR Energy Chief Executive Dave Lamp in said in a February earnings call that the company would extend maintenance work at the Coffeyville refinery by 10 to 15 days, and the turnaround was expected to be completed by end of March, following a January fire at the plant's naphtha hydrotreater.

More on this story here.