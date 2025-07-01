Back Cover: Connected solutions are transforming refinery efficiency, cost management

Today’s industrial jobsites demand more than just reliable equipment; they require adaptability, intelligence and proactive safety.
IoT Signal Fire Ranger
Rain for Rent’s advanced IoT instrumentation line ensures safety and adaptive solutions for any jobsite. From the simplest to the most complex jobs, Rain for Rent’s engineered solutions, enhanced with IoT instrumentation, can provide process safety benefits throughout the entirety of a project lifecycle.
For 90 years, Rain for Rent has been at the forefront of providing turnkey solutions for the O&G, construction and manufacturing industries. Always innovating, Rain for Rent continues to develop and integrate cutting-edge monitoring technologies that increase jobsite safety, efficiency and help reduce operational costs.
Whether managing waste storage, hydrotesting or water reuse operations, Rain for Rent’s IoT solutions are designed to increase efficiency, reduce costs and lower risk with seamless integration into a wide range of applications. These IoT tools provide real-time insights and remote-control capabilities that help teams work safer and smarter — not harder.
Rain for Rent’s IoT product line includes:
Co-Pilot™: Advanced pump monitoring and control
The Co-Pilot, or pump controller, integrates directly with pumps to provide continuous monitoring, remote control and real-time alerts. Designed for rugged environments, the system brings greater visibility into critical pumping operations via its key features:
- Monitors engine temperature, vibration, suction/discharge pressure, GPS location and more
- Real-time pump data for performance tracking and maintenance planning
- Alerts on custom-defined operating thresholds
- Secure, cellular-based data transmission
Tank level gauge (TLG): Smart tank monitoring
A radar-based sensor, the TLG is ideal for the frac tank, poly tank, LakeTank® and other vessels storing large volumes of liquid. The TLG provides remote tank-level monitoring with GPS and alert capabilities, along with:
- Bluetooth configurable via smartphone
- Sends high/low-level alerts and GPS location
- Cellular data transmission in one-hour intervals
- Rapid install and remote configuration
SignalFire Ranger Gateway: Universal remote monitoring platform
IoT in action at refinery
The SignalFire Ranger system is a cellular gateway that connects industrial sensors to the cloud, eliminating the need for complex onsite infrastructure and manual monitoring. Compatible with digital, analog and Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART) inputs, it’s ideal for scalable, customizable projects capable of:
- Digital input: Flow rate, flow totalizer, pump/valve status
- Analog input: Pressure, suction pit levels, temperature, water quality
- HART input: Tank levels, filling height, volume
- Digital output: Turn pumps and/or valves on and off, trigger alarms
- Cellular real-time data delivery
- Common use cases: Real-time level monitoring, bag filtration, wellpoint dewatering, chemical dosing troubleshooting and more
State-mandated data reporting simplified with Co-Pilot
When a refinery needed a temporary bypass pumping system during repairs to one of its permanent pumps, Rain for Rent designed and installed a bypass solution that used two 8-inch pumps — one primary, one backup — to safely transfer water from the refinery’s PFAS system to its onsite lagoons. A Co-Pilot and alarm agent ensured the system was fully automated for remote monitoring and control of pressure differentials, RPM adjustments and recording multiple data points which were continually reviewed by refinery and Rain for Rent operations teams.
Although the bypass system was initially only required for a number of weeks, the refinery found value in keeping the system in place for a much longer period so that it could analyze and build on the data provided by the Co-Pilot. Each month, the refinery is mandated to compile and submit reports documenting onsite pump history. In the past, amid multiple shifts and staff changes, accurate data collection proved to be time-consuming and challenging, often resulting in extra expenses. However, with the Co-Pilot, the refinery found a simplified way to source real-time access to ongoing, comprehensive records of pump history, runtime and all the measurements necessary for completing monthly pump reports as required by state law.
High-volume tank management during TAR
During the chemical cleaning phase of a winter turnaround, a refinery needed a redundant tank level monitoring system to oversee 570,000 gal of chemicals across 30 21,000-gal frac tanks. Concerned about the potential for spill incidents that could result from any single-sensor failure, the refinery sought a backup solution that would ensure process safety and provide remote visibility. Rain for Rent answered the call with the IoT Tank Level Gauge system, which was installed, configured and fully operational within just two days. Rain for Rent also provided training for the refinery team so they could manage the system via an intuitive online dashboard and access data such as:
- "High-level" notifications every 15 minutes to support spill prevention
- QR code dashboard access for the turnaround team
- 24-hour tank visibility from a single screen
- Enhanced team engagement with regularly updated data
- GPS-enabled tank tracking for rent verification
- Remote configuration and updates via the cloud
- Stand-alone installation requiring only cellular service
Rain for Rent’s legacy of innovation and support
Rain for Rent’s longstanding commitment to safety, innovation, environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction continues to position the company as a trusted partner in the field. By offering integrated services and technical expertise through a responsive network of nationwide locations, Rain for Rent enables clients to streamline operations and succeed in even the most demanding environments.
Whether facing operational, environmental, safety or staffing challenges, Rain for Rent’s IoT solutions empowers operations to meet them all head-on — safer, smarter and more efficiently.
For more information, visit rainforrent.com.