CITGO to deliver Lemont-Produced gasoline to New York via Laurel Pipeline

CITGO Petroleum Corporation will deliver gasoline produced at its Lemont Refinery to customers in New York in early October as part of the first movement on Buckeye Partners' newly reversed bi-directional service on the Laurel Pipeline.

The shipment will mark an important milestone in moving Midwest-produced transportation fuels to East Coast markets and expanding access to a reliable, U.S.-produced fuel supply in the region.

"This first shipment adds valuable optionality to our supply system, helping us move fuel where it is needed and better serve customers," said Karl Schmidt, Vice President Supply and Marketing. "It reflects disciplined commercial execution and creates new opportunities to deliver value."

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The inaugural movement will leverage the strategic location of the Lemont Refinery near major pipeline and transportation infrastructure. By connecting Midwest refining capability with East Coast demand, the new service will provide an additional pathway for CITGO transportation fuels to reach key markets.