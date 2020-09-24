CITGO Lake Charles update

Nearly four weeks after Hurricane Laura made a direct hit on Lake Charles, La., the region continues working toward a full recovery. CITGO, also, continues making critical repairs at its Lake Charles refinery while power is gradually being restored to the area.

Specifically, partial power has been restored to two of the three refinery substations and repairs to the damaged refinery equipment are progressing well. We are on track for a phased restart of operations with all units back in service by mid to late October.

While we continue working to repair the hardware, CITGO is working just as hard to help its people and the surrounding community recover from the devastating effects of this powerful storm. Thankfully, all of our employees managed safely through the hurricane, but many suffered damage to their property and homes. In the immediate aftermath we helped more than 300 employees with tarps for their homes and fuel for their tanks. We are also providing loans and grants for the affected employees and establishing a special fund to receive additional contributions from employees who wish to help their fellow employees rebuild.

Within the larger community, we made arrangements to provide fuel to emergency responders and hospitals as soon as the storm passed. As the clean-up began, we provided nearly 1,900 meals to first responders, the Calcasieu Parish Sherriff's Department and the National Guard. Together with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, our Team CITGO volunteers helped with a drive-through food distribution event. And to aid longer term recovery efforts, we're also making charitable donations to Second Harvest and SBP, a national non-profit dedicated to helping homeowners impacted by disasters such as Hurricane Laura.

Our local Marketers joined the effort as well. Partnering with Breaux Petroleum, CITGO provided Mystik Bar & Chain Lubricant and Mystik JT-4 Lawn & Garden 2 Cycle Engine Oil to for local fire departments and the Cajun Navy, a Louisiana-based volunteer rescue and recovery organization. These vital lubricants will be used for chainsaws, trimmers, and blowers for local utility and tree service companies as they provide critical support the recovery effort.

In addition to helping the community, we are working hard to restore operations as soon as possible in a way that is safe for our people, the community and the environment. CITGO will continue to provide regular progress updates as we work to get the Lake Charles refinery restored and help the broader Lake Charles community get back on its feet.