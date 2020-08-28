CITGO Lake Charles refinery reports no safety issues

CITGO Petroleum Corporation today reported no safety issues or hydrocarbon releases arising from the direct impact of Hurricane Laura on its Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex.

"We are pleased to confirm that all of our employees are safe," said President and CEO Carlos Jordá, "and thanks to the advance preparation and hard work of our refinery employees, there wasn't any flaring or release of hydrocarbons resulting from this ferocious storm. Our refinery employees showed tremendous professionalism during this time. We commend them for their dedication."

The refinery sustained damage as a result of high winds. A detailed assessment, which will take a number of days to complete, is currently underway as are plans to repair the damage. CITGO cannot issue a restart schedule until the assessment is complete, but the company does not expect an immediate restart.

Jordá added, "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the storm. We are working with local authorities to support efforts to restore the region."