Chevron working to restart units at El Segundo refinery after fire

Chevron said it was working to restart some of the processing units that were shut down due to a fire at its El Segundo refinery last week.

"The refinery continues to operate and create transportation fuels, although at diminished rates," the company said.

Last week, Chevron's El Segundo refinery took multiple units offline after a large fire erupted in a jet fuel production unit.

The El Segundo refinery is the second-largest in California and Chevron's second-biggest refinery in the United States. The facility supplies a fifth of all motor vehicle fuels and 40% of the jet fuel consumed in Southern California.

"While we do not predict market activity, we do note that PADD V inventories are heavier than usual – meaning there is more oil product in storage tanks around the (U.S. West Coast) than usual," Chevron said.

PADD V refers to Petroleum Administration for Defense District V, which encompasses the western United States.

The fire was extinguished on Saturday morning and was isolated to the ISOMAX unit, one of eight process units at El Segundo, the company said.

Chevron and California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health have launched investigations to determine the cause of the fire.