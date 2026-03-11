Chevron Lummus Global expands portfolio

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) announced the addition of Fischer-Tropsch (FT) liquid upgrading solutions to its portfolio, enabling the company to license and deliver technologies for converting FT-derived liquids from a wide variety of feedstocks.

Previously licensed by Chevron U.S.A. Inc., these solutions deliver premium products such as Group III/III+ base oils, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and high-quality jet and diesel fuels with unmatched reliability, efficiency and consistently high performance.

"Bringing these solutions under CLG's direct licensing portfolio reinforces our commitment to providing proven technologies that help customers maximize value from FT-derived products," said Arun Arora, Chief Technology Officer of CLG. "With this expansion, we are positioning CLG to meet growing demand for premium fuel, base oil and sustainable energy solutions worldwide."

FT derived hydrocarbons play a pivotal role in diversifying energy sources and advancing sustainability. The FT process enables the production of high-quality synthetic fuels from a wide range of feedstocks, including renewable biomass, reducing reliance on crude oil, coal and natural gas. When renewable feedstocks are used, FT-derived fuels can significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions, supporting global efforts to decarbonize aviation and other emissions-intensive sectors.

For years, Chevron licensed FT hydroprocessing technologies that have been successfully deployed in commercial units worldwide to upgrade FT‑derived paraffinic hydrocarbons. These solutions, supported by advanced catalyst systems, deliver industry‑leading yields, long catalyst life and premium product quality.

With the transition of FT licensing from Chevron to CLG, CLG will now lead all technology licensing, revamp support and catalyst refill services for FT liquids upgrading, including basic engineering packages, digital services, start-up assistance and ongoing technical support.