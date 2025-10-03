CF Industries, Trafigura and Envalior announce shipment of certified low-carbon ammonia

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., announced a shipment of certified low-carbon ammonia from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, facility, 41 miles south of Baton Rouge.

Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, purchased the ammonia for shipment to Envalior, a global leader in Engineering Materials, which intends to use the low-carbon ammonia for the production of low-carbon caprolactam.

Trafigura has loaded 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia on the 25th of September destined for Antwerp, Belgium. The low-carbon ammonia is certified under the Verified Ammonia Carbon Intensity (VACI) Program to have a significantly lower well-to-gate carbon footprint than conventional natural gas-based ammonia production.

“We are proud to partner with industry leaders Trafigura and Envalior as we work together to develop a low-carbon ammonia supply chain in advance of the implementation of the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism,” said Bert Frost, executive vice president, sales, market development and supply chain, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We also are pleased to reach an important milestone for CF Industries by delivering our first low-carbon premium offering to Europe.”

“We are pleased to be delivering our first low-carbon ammonia cargo to Europe. This milestone would not have been possible without the support from CF Industries and Envalior, and we are looking forward to working together on our shared vision of developing low-carbon solutions for industrial use," said Patricio Norris, Trafigura's Global Head of Ammonia and LPG.

“At Envalior, sustainability is not just part of our strategy - it’s part of who we are. This shipment of low-carbon ammonia marks a significant step in our journey to decarbonize our supply chain and deliver climate-resilient solutions. By integrating certified low-carbon feedstocks into our production of caprolactam/ammonium sulphate and downstream into PA6, we are showing our commitment to low-carbon materials and helping our customers meet their environmental goals,” said Thorsten Bredemann, VP Global Marketing & Sales Intermediates.

The start-up of CF Industries’ carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture and storage project at its Donaldsonville Complex in July 2025, which has the capacity to sequester up to 2 million metric tons of CO 2 per year generated by the ammonia manufacturing process, enabled the production of low-carbon ammonia at the site. CF Industries expects to produce approximately 1.9 million tons of VACI-certified low-carbon ammonia on an annual basis, which can also be upgraded into low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer products.

VACI is a voluntary program developed by The Fertilizer Institute that certifies the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from ammonia production at a specific facility from natural gas well to production gate. The program utilizes a published methodology developed by industry experts to calculate the carbon intensity of the facility’s ammonia production. The data collection and calculations are audited by a third-party verifier.

The shipment of low-carbon ammonia by Trafigura and Envalior represents CF Industries’ second low-carbon ammonia delivery following an earlier sale to a customer in Africa.