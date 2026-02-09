bp's Whiting refinery workers prepare for potential strike as union talks falter

United Steelworkers is asking workers at BP's 440,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, to prepare for a strike or lockout, the union said on Thursday after weeks of negotiations with the British oil major that did not yield results.

The comments come after 98% of the 800 workers the local USW union represents at the Whiting refinery voted to authorize a strike.

“bp has rejected almost all of our proposals with very little discussion,” said Eric Schultz, president of USW 7-1. "We will continue to bargain in good faith and stand united in demanding a fair contract for all of our local union members."

The union had said bp proposed workplace changes, including cutting more than 200 union jobs in operations, maintenance and environmental safety as well as stripping away some workplace protections.

"Allegations that there has been little dialogue between bp and the union are inaccurate," a bp spokesperson said, adding the company remains focused on reaching an agreement with the union and avoiding work stoppage.

The previous three-year collective bargaining agreement expired on January 31.

The Whiting refinery, the largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest, produces key transportation fuels including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel.