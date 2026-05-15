bp to meet union leaders next week for Whiting refinery negotiations

bp will meet with union leaders on Monday to resume contract negotiations for workers at its Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery, the company and United Steelworkers union said this week.

"We look forward to returning to the negotiating table to work toward an agreement that preserves strong jobs by improving refinery performance, strengthening safety, and keeping the site competitive in a range of economic conditions over the long term. We have negotiated in good faith from the start and will keep doing so," bp said in a statement.

Some 800 workers at the 440,000-barrel-per-day refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest, have been locked out since March 19 after months of negotiations failed to produce a new labor contract.

× Key points on BP’s Whiting refinery in Indiana Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Refining Capacity bp’s Whiting refinery is one of the largest refineries in the Midwest, processing more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day and supplying fuels across the Great Lakes region. Heavy Crude Processing The refinery is configured to process heavy Canadian crude oil, supported by major modernization projects that expanded coking and upgrading capabilities. Strategic Importance Whiting plays a critical role in regional fuel supply chains, producing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel while serving as a key asset within BP’s North American refining network.

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"We’re pleased British Petroleum responded to our request to resume negotiating," said Eric Schultz, president of United Steelworkers Local ​7-1, in a statement. "We will again ask them to lift their lockout and to move away from their demands to cut more than 100 local jobs, make sweeping pay cuts and that we give up our bargaining and seniority rights."