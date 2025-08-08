bp layoffs expand to focus on traditional oil

bp is now planning to cut 6,200 office jobs—up from the 4,700 layoffs it announced just seven months ago.

That's a 32 percent jump, and with Houston home to the company's largest employee base, the ripple effects could be significant.

bp employs about 4,000 people in the Houston area, more than any other location in its global footprint. While the company hasn't said exactly how many local jobs will be impacted, concerns are growing that the Bayou City could take a hit as the oil giant continues its company-wide restructuring.

The expanded layoffs are part of bp's broader "reset" strategy, first announced in January, aimed at slashing costs by $2 billion by 2026. That shift includes stepping back from renewables and doubling down on traditional oil and gas production—a notable pivot from bp's earlier green energy ambitions.

More on this story at Chron.com.