Bird named CEO of Aliko Dangote's $20 billon refinery

David Bird takes over $20 billion Dangote refinery as output rises and plans for public listing take shape in Nigeria.

Bird brings decades of experience to the role. He previously served as CEO of OQ8, a 230,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Oman. Before that, he spent 14 years with Shell, including a stint as Vice President of Prelude FLNG, a $12 billion floating liquefied natural gas facility tied to Shell’s Australian assets.

Most recently, Bird helped guide the Duqm refinery in Oman through its commissioning phase and into test operations in 2023. Now, he’s taking on one of the biggest jobs in global refining—overseeing the world’s largest single-train refinery and steering its petroleum and petrochemical operations. A key part of his role will be navigating ongoing production challenges while preparing the business for its next phase.

His appointment comes as Dangote looks to broaden the refinery’s reach and take it public. Speaking at the Global Commodity Insights Conference in Abuja, hosted by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and S&P Global, Dangote confirmed the plan.

“Very soon, the refinery will be listed to give all Nigerians the opportunity to become shareholders,” he said. “We are open to partnerships with African governments, private investors, and regional institutions. Our vision is simple but ambitious.”

