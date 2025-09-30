BASF Intermediates to produce amines at the Geismar site using 100 percent renewable electricity

BASF’s Intermediates division has announced that its standard grade amine portfolio will soon be produced by 100% renewable electricity credited to the Geismar, Louisiana, Verbund site.

The transition is scheduled to commence in Q4 2025 and continue through 2026, aligning with the transition currently underway in Europe. Renewable electricity will be generated through the application of solar and wind renewable electricity credits and allocated to the amines portfolio in Geismar. This transformation reflects BASF’s broader strategy towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, while maintaining product quality and supply continuity. By leveraging renewable electricity credits and optimizing production processes, BASF Intermediates is delivering measurable reductions in product carbon footprints (PCFs) across its amines portfolio.

“This is a transformation in how we think about carbon dioxide emissions in our value chain,” said Kevin Anderson, BASF Vice President, Business Management - Amines & Specialty Intermediates, Americas. “Our customers can now benefit from lower Scope 3 emissions without any disruption to their operations.”

The use of such credits is expected to result in an annual reduction of about 25,000 tons of CO 2 equivalents compared with the base year 2024. This corresponds to an average PCF reduction of about 4.5% across the entire amines portfolio. The transition marks an important milestone in the Intermediates Division’s contribution to BASF’s goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 25% by 2030 compared with 2018.

"By investing in renewable electricity, we empower our customers to advance on their sustainability path. We're committed to developing innovative solutions that align with their environmental goals," said Mike Sowinski, Head of Sales, BASF Intermediates Americas. "We look forward to collaborating with our customers to further reduce their product carbon footprints."

With about 300 different amines, BASF has a very diverse portfolio of chemical intermediates. The versatile products prove themselves mainly to manufacture process chemicals, pharmaceuticals and crop protection products, as well as cosmetic products and detergents. They also serve to produce coatings, special plastics, composites and special fibers.