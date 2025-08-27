BASF and Yara end joint project for low-carbon ammonia at U.S. Gulf Coast

BASF and Yara International ASA have jointly decided to discontinue their project to develop a low-carbon ammonia production facility with carbon capture and storage in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

This decision reflects the companies’ commitment to focus on initiatives with the highest potential to achieve their respective value creation goals. Yara will continue its ammonia strategy as previously communicated, evaluating and maturing equity investment opportunities in U.S. ammonia to determine the optimal project portfolio.

BASF and Yara are long-standing collaboration partners and continue to jointly operate a world-scale ammonia plant at BASF’s site in Freeport, Texas.

Additionally, BASF produces ammonia in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium. Yara operates the world’s largest ammonia system with production facilities in Europe, the Americas and Asia.