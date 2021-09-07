Audubon Engineering: Refinery disaster recovery process post-Hurricane Ida

×

Jeremy Osterberger speaks with Sonny Best of Audubon Engineering on how refinery and petrochemical facilities impacted by Hurricane Ida will begin the disaster recovery process.

With over 30 years of experience in disaster recovery, turnaround, and operations management, Sonny gives expert insight in assessing preliminary damage, identifying critical priorities in the planning process, and successfully organizing a recovery team to execute the recovery plan.

For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.