American Steel and Aluminum opens new 50,000-square-foot Syracuse facility

American Steel and Aluminum (ASA) opened a new 50,000 square-foot facility in Syracuse, New York.

Expand ASA new facility American Steel and Aluminum

The investment adds significant manufacturing and processing capacity to meet accelerating demand from customers in data center infrastructure, defense, renewable energy and industrial manufacturing.

This marks the second ASA facility in Syracuse, and represents ASA's continued commitment to investing ahead of customer needs. As domestic demand for traceable, high-performance components intensifies across critical sectors, the additional footprint enables ASA to increase throughput, shorten lead times and bring new processing capabilities closer to the customers.

"If you want to be a true partner to your customers, you have to be willing to invest in the capacity and capability to back it up," said Sam Blatchford, President of American Steel and Aluminum. "This expansion is a direct response to what we're hearing from the market. Our customers in data centers, defense, and energy are scaling fast, and they need a domestic manufacturer who can scale with them. That's exactly what we're building in Syracuse."

× Key points on ASA’s new Syracuse facility Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Facility Expansion ASA has opened a new facility in Syracuse, expanding its operational footprint and increasing capacity to support regional industrial and infrastructure demand. Operational Capability The new site is designed to improve production efficiency, streamline logistics and enhance customer support through upgraded equipment and expanded service capabilities. Strategic Growth The investment strengthens ASA’s long-term growth strategy by positioning the company closer to key markets while supporting future workforce and operational expansion.

The operations expansion comes at a crucial moment for American manufacturing. The buildout of both data center and energy capacity is generating growing demand for precision-manufactured steel components and infrastructure products. Defense programs, developers, and OEMs are seeking supply-chain partners who can deliver traceability, quality and reliability without offshore risk.

ASA's vertically integrated model (controlling production from raw domestic steel through finished, delivered product) gives the company a distinct advantage in meeting these requirements. The facility addition extends that model with additional space for processing, fabrication, and fulfillment, enabling ASA to take on larger volumes and more complex production work across its growing customer base.

ASA now operates more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing and processing space across facilities in Maine, Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire. The company's Syracuse locations are key hubs for steel processing and distribution, and the expanded footprint positions it to play an even larger role in ASA's growth strategy.