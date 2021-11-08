API statement on proposed methane rule

The American Petroleum Institute (API) issued the following statement from Senior Vice President for Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed methane rule.

“We support the direct regulation of methane from new and existing sources and are committed to building on the progress we have achieved in reducing methane emissions. EPA has released a sweeping proposal, and we look forward to reviewing it in its entirety. We will continue working with the agency to help shape a final rule that is effective, feasible and designed to encourage further innovation."

