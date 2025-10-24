Aclara to build first U.S. heavy rare earths separation facility in Louisiana

In a move set to reshape the North American critical minerals industry, Aclara Resources Inc. announced plans to build the first heavy rare earths (HREE) separation facility in the United States.

The new plant, slated for construction in Vinton, Louisiana, 24 miles west of Lake Charles, aims to secure a domestic supply of key elements used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other advanced technologies.

The Louisiana facility will be the first of its kind in the U.S. capable of producing high-purity dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb), and neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxides. These rare earth elements are essential for the magnets used in electric motors and renewable energy systems. Once operational, the project could supply more than 75 percent of the nation’s DyTb needs for electric vehicles and account for roughly 14 percent of China’s current production, according to the company.

Aclara plans to invest around US$277 million to develop the project on an 82-acre site at the Port of Vinton. The location provides road and waterway access through the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and is close to existing chemical infrastructure. The company also intends to add a metals and alloys plant on-site to further support the permanent magnet supply chain.

“This facility will be a cornerstone of critical minerals reindustrialization in the Western Hemisphere,” said Hugh Broadhurst, Aclara’s chief operating officer. “Louisiana was selected for its strong manufacturing base, favorable investment policies, and experienced industrial workforce.”

The State of Louisiana is backing Aclara’s investment with a US$46.4 million package in tax incentives and grants. Programs include the Industrial Tax Exemption, offering an 80 percent property tax break for up to ten years, and the High Impact Jobs Program, which provides cash grants for job creation. The state will also support infrastructure improvements and workforce training through LED FastStart®.

Governor Jeff Landry welcomed the project, saying it “marks Louisiana’s leadership in the next generation of energy and technology innovation.” LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois added that Aclara’s decision underscores “the strength of Louisiana’s industrial partnerships and development-ready sites.”

Aclara is collaborating with Virginia Tech to validate its proprietary separation process at a pilot facility now under construction. The pilot plant is expected to be fully operational by early 2026, providing more than a year of operational data to optimize production efficiency before the Louisiana plant begins operations.

Engineering for the facility will be led by Hatch Ltd., which is also overseeing Aclara’s Carina Project in Brazil. The Carina and Chilean Penco Module projects will supply the Louisiana plant with feedstock extracted through Aclara’s patented Circular Mineral Harvesting technology — a low-impact, water-efficient method designed for sustainability.Aclara’s broader strategy is to create a vertically integrated rare earth supply chain in the Americas. The Louisiana plant will feed directly into a partnership with German magnet manufacturer VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC), which is building a permanent magnet plant in Sumter, South Carolina. Together, the projects aim to provide a reliable, Western source of materials crucial to electric mobility and clean energy industries.

“Our goal is to bring supply online as quickly as possible,” said Aclara CEO Ramon Barua. “With Louisiana’s support, we are building a sustainable and competitive alternative to Asia’s dominance in rare earths.”